Trump meets Pope Francis at Vatican

Tensions in their past, Trump, Pope Francis to meet



Concluding his tour of the ancestral homes of the world's three largest monotheistic religions, President Donald Trump is poised to call on Pope Francis, the famously humble pontiff with whom he has publicly clashed.



Trump, midway through his grueling nine-day maiden international journey, will meet the pontiff at the Vatican early Wednesday where the two will have a private audience laden with religious symbolism and ancient protocol.



Trump has never been one to let an insult, perceived or real, go by without a response, and he made no exception for the world's best-known religious leader. He called Francis "disgraceful" for doubting his faith.



Trump will be given a tour of the Vatican after he arrives and will then first meet with the pontiff in his library.

...