Islamist militants in Philippines beheaded local police chief: Duterte

Philippine troops arrive at their barracks to reinforce fellow troops following the siege by Muslim militants Wednesday, May 24, 2017 in the outskirts of Marawi city in southern Philippines. (AP Photo)
Priest among 14 hostages taken in siege of Philippines city
Philippines' Duterte says 'I'll be harsh' with army rule on island
Duterte declares martial law in southern Philippines
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Priest among 14 hostages taken in siege of Philippines city
Philippines' Duterte says 'I'll be harsh' with army rule on island
Duterte declares martial law in southern Philippines
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE