More donors can absorb 'shock' of any US cuts: new WHO boss

The World Health Organization should expand its donor base to better withstand the "shock" from planned deep budget cuts in Washington, Tedros Adhanom, the newly elected agency head, said Wednesday.



A day after he became the first African to head the WHO, the former Ethiopian health minister told reporters in Geneva he had been in touch with many countries willing to help fill the gap if the United States slashes funding.



Tedros said that the situation for organisations that rely heavily on a few traditional donors were in the same precarious situation as heavily oil-dependent economies.

