A man accused of intentionally mowing down pedestrians on a Times Square sidewalk, killing one and injuring 22 others, was indicted Wednesday by a grand jury.



The charges have not yet been made public, but the 26-year-old Rojas was previously arrested on charges of murder and attempted murder.



Rojas told police after his arrest May 18 that he had been smoking marijuana laced with the hallucinogenic drug PCP, according to a criminal complaint.



Rojas has several prior criminal cases.

...