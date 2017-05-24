Father of suspected Manchester bomber says son is innocent

The father of the 22-year-old Briton who police say bombed a concert in Manchester insisted Wednesday that his son was innocent and just had been preparing to go on a pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.



The Abedi family, however, is a close friend to the family of al-Qaeda veteran Abu Anas al-Libi, who was snatched by U.S. special forces off a Tripoli street in 2013 then died in US custody in 2015 .



The two women also lived together in the U.K. for years before they returned to Libya.



Even though the senior Abedi denied that he was a member of the Libyan Islamic Fighting group, former Libyan security official Abdel-Basit Haroun told the AP that the elder Abedi was a member in the 1990s of the group, which had links to al-Qaeda.

...