Protesters mass in Brasilia against Temer, austerity

At least 25,000 people massed in Brasilia on Wednesday to demand new elections and an end to austerity reforms in a protest fueled by anger over a corruption scandal swirling around President Michel Temer.



Brazil's left is smelling blood just over a year since Temer took over from Workers' Party president Dilma Rousseff after she was impeached for illegally manipulating government accounts.



Temer says the austerity reforms are already working and that more measures, especially pension reform, are needed.



Analysts say that intense negotiations are going on behind the scenes to find the least traumatic way possible for Temer to be eased out.



Because he has no vice president, the constitution would require a 30-day period led by the speaker of the lower house, followed by an indirect election in which Congress picks a new president to rule until after scheduled elections in October 2018 .



Mauro Pereira, a pro-government deputy from the PMDB, said Temer wasn't going anywhere.

...