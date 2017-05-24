Hundreds of migrants staying in 'disastrous' conditions in northern France after camp fire: charity

Hundreds of migrants have been sleeping in the streets in "disastrous" conditions in northern France with no access to tents, showers or water since a fire ravaged the country's last major refugee camp, a charity said on Wednesday.



Over 1,000 migrants are still scattered across the region and the numbers are growing, with 600 now living around Calais, Konforti said.



A spokesman for the regional government in Calais told the Thomson Reuters Foundation the number of migrants still in the region was lower at an estimated 250 to 300 people.

