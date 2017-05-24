Manchester attacker's father, younger brother arrested in Tripoli: spokesman

The father and the younger brother of the suicide bomber who killed 22 people at a concert venue in Manchester have been arrested in Tripoli, a spokesman for a local counter-terrorism force said on Wednesday.



The counter-terrorism force detained the father, Ramadan Abedi, outside his home in the Tripoli suburb of Ayn Zara on Wednesday afternoon.



Britain's interior minister said earlier that he had recently returned from Libya and had likely not acted alone. His father lives in Tripoli.

...