Trump promises peace push after 'fantastic' pope talks

Donald Trump vowed Wednesday to use his US presidency to promote global peace after meeting Pope Francis, before heading into a high-stakes summit of the world's biggest military alliance.



Trump said that the most important issue during his time in Belgium was terrorism after the "horrible situation" in Manchester, England, where a suicide bomber killed 22 people in an attack claimed by the Islamic State.



Trump had left Rome declaring his determination for peace following his keenly anticipated encounter with Pope Francis, the 80-year-old former Jesuit priest who has made championing the poor and the third world major themes of his papacy.



Trump also told the pope he was committing more than $300 million (270 million euros) to help prevent or tackle famine in Yemen and several countries in Africa.



Francis also gave Trump copies of the three major texts he has published as pope, including one on the environment which urges the industrialised world to curb carbon emissions or risk catastrophic consequences for the planet.

...