Abedi: Dropout known to security services

Salman Abedi, the suicide bomber who killed 22 people in an attack in Manchester Monday, was a university dropout with "proven" links to Daesh (ISIS), according to France's interior minister.



Abedi, 22, worshipped at a mosque in a leafy Manchester suburb popular with students.



Abedi was named by British police Tuesday, a day after the attack outside a concert by U.S. pop star Ariana Grande.



Abedi's family have lived in the Fallowfield area of south Manchester for at least 10 years, according to The Daily Telegraph newspaper.



Media reports said Abedi's parents fled Libya to escape the regime of former dictator Moammar Gadhafi.



Reports said Abedi was the second youngest of four children, including another two sons and one daughter.



It is understood Abedi never met with the university's resident imam.

