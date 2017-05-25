The minutes when happiness turned to horror

happiness turned to horror



The investigation has reportedly recovered CCTV footage showing the suspected bomber, Salman Abedi, striding into the foyer of the Manchester Arena at 10:30 p.m. Monday and detonating a homemade explosive device.



Panic ensued both in the foyer and inside the 21,000-seat auditorium as fans and parents waiting to pick up their children fell over each other in a stampede to flee.



Greater Manchester Police had labeled it a possible act of terror within 17 minutes of the blast going off, mobilizing a major operation that included the closure of a nearby transport hub and roads.



They were flooded with 240 phone calls within the first hour of the incident, and went on to mobilize more than 400 officers and staff during the night.

