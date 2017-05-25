U.K. scolds U.S. officials who leaked name of bomber

Britain expressed irritation Wednesday at leaks in the United States of details about a suicide bomber who killed 22 people at a pop concert, saying disclosures like that could hinder such investigations.



The suicide bombing at a packed concert in Manchester was the deadliest attack in Britain since July 2005, when four British Muslim suicide bombers killed 52 people in coordinated attacks on London's transport network.



U.S broadcasters, drawing on U.S. sources, named the suspected killer as Salman Abedi hours before Manchester police revealed his identity. Non-U.S. media followed, again citing U.S. sources.

...