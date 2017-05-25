Fear, disbelief at Manchester bomber’s mosque

Worshippers at the mosque that the Manchester suicide bomber is believed to have frequented reacted with disbelief Wednesday and pointed the finger at online radicalization. Elders at the Didsbury mosque, a Victorian former Methodist chapel, also voiced concern about reports of Islamophobic attacks since the bombing at a pop concert that killed 22 people.



This act of cowardice has no place in our religion," said Fawzi Haffar, a trustee at the mosque, joined outside the building by members of the Muslim community. After a minute's silence, he thanked those who had helped victims and urged people to contact police with any information about the attack.



The mosque is set in a leafy suburb of south Manchester popular with university students.



Haffar did not detail the attacker's relationship to the mosque, saying only that he had not been employed there.



"We are concerned about reports we are receiving about anti-Muslim acts, ranging from verbal abuse to acts of criminal damage to mosques," Haffar said.



But despite such concerns, he said the mosque remains proud to be part of the community.

...