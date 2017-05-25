Six new arrests as Britain hunts possible attack conspirators

British investigators are hunting a potential network of conspirators that may have links to previous attacks in Paris and Brussels following Monday's bombing of a concert in Manchester that killed 22 people, with police making six fresh arrests Wednesday.



Two officials familiar with the investigation said Wednesday that police are looking into whether Salman Abedi, a 22-year-old British citizen born to Libyan parents who is the perpetrator of the attack, may have been connected to known militants in Manchester.



Investigators were also looking into possible links between Abedi and Abdel-Raouf Abdallah, a Libyan refugee from Manchester who was shot in Libya and later jailed in the U.K. for terror offenses, including helping Stephen Gray, a British Iraqi war veteran and Muslim covert, to join fighters in Syria.

...