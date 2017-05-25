Trump set for 'tough' NATO and EU talks

Donald Trump meets NATO and EU leaders Thursday in the city he once derided as a "hellhole", with nervous allies hoping for a strong show of commitment from the U.S. president.



Trump dismissed NATO as "obsolete" for failing to tackle Islamist terror and focusing on Russia instead, while he alarmed the EU by backing Britain's exit from the 28-nation bloc.



But the mercurial Trump has since backed away from his comments, and hopes are high in Brussels that he will finally make a display of solidarity.



However at least 9,000 people marched through Brussels Wednesday night waving blond-haired effigies of the reality TV star president and flags saying "Trump not welcome".



Further protests were planned Thursday, when Trump will first meet with EU President Tusk and Commission chief Juncker at the bloc's headquarters.



While this has been triggered only once, by the U.S. after 9/11, Trump has said that any future use might depend on whether a NATO member had met its spending commitments.

...