Jury out on North Korea link to ransomware attack

Was North Korea behind the ransomware epidemic that hit global computer networks earlier this month?



That's the subject of heated debate in cybersecurity circles after analysts found similarities in the "WannaCry" worm to other malware attributed to North Korea, including the 2014 hack of Sony Pictures and a cyberheist of millions of dollars from the Bangladesh central bank.



The security firm Symantec this week said the shared code makes it "highly likely" that the attacks were connected to the hacker group given the code name Lazarus, which many believe is North Korean.



Russian-based security firm Kaspersky Labs and others also pointed to a likely North Korean link.



The attacks discovered last week caused havoc in global computer networks, affecting as many as 300,000 machines in 150 countries and disrupting governments and several industries.



Analysts at Boston-based security firm Cybereason also questions the role of North Korea.

...