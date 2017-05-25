Airline was warned about disruptive man at gate: passenger

Before a flight from Los Angeles to Honolulu took off carrying a passenger whose in-flight behavior prompted bomb-threat procedures and military fighter jets to escort the plane, passengers complained to American Airlines workers that the man was scaring them, a woman who was on the flight said Wednesday.



Jaime Reznick, of Los Angeles, said when she arrived at the gate Friday morning Uskanli was pacing, laughing to himself and staring down passengers.



He boarded the plane first even though he was assigned an economy seat.



American spokesman Ross Feinstein said the airline will look into Reznick's allegations.



Reznick said she wrote to American Airlines Friday to complain that allowing Uskanli to fly put people in danger.

...