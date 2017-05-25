Philippines deploys helicopters in battle to retake city from Islamist rebels

Troops backed by attack helicopters battled dozens of militants linked to ISIS holed up in a besieged city in the southern Philippines Thursday after attempts to secure volatile areas met heavy resistance.



The army sent about 100 soldiers, including U.S.-trained special forces, to retake buildings and streets in mainly Muslim Marawi City held by militants of the Maute group, which has pledged allegiance to ISIS.



Thousands fled as rebels seized large parts of the city and torched buildings in running battles with government forces that erupted Tuesday afternoon after a failed raid by security forces on one of the group's hideouts.



The military sent in two helicopters with machine guns to flush out rebels and take control of the bridge, one of three operations in the city.



A total of seven government troops, 13 militants and one civilian had been killed since Tuesday, Herrera said.

...