Republican congressional candidate cited for 'bodyslamming' reporter

A Republican running for Congress in Montana was cited for misdemeanor assault after he allegedly "bodyslammed" a reporter for The Guardian newspaper Wednesday on the eve of the state's hotly contested vote.



The altercation between Greg Gianforte -- who is running for the state's only congressional seat in Thursday's special election -- and journalist Ben Jacobs took place at a campaign event at Gianforte's headquarters in the city of Bozeman, Montana, The Guardian said.



The Republican is now slated to appear in county court prior to June 7, the statement said, with a possible penalty of up to six months in county jail and a $500 fine.



Gootkin also disclosed that he had in March donated $250 to Gianforte's campaign.



The altercation took place after Jacobs asked a question about health care.



Gianforte's campaign issued a statement offering a starkly contrasting account, saying the incident took place when the candidate was giving a separate interview in a private office.



The effect of the altercation on the race remained unclear, however, as many in the state have cast early ballots.

