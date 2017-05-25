Indonesian president urges calm after suspected suicide attacks in Jakarta

Indonesia's president urged people to remain calm Thursday, a day after suspected suicide bombers killed three police officers on duty at a Jakarta bus terminal in an attack authorities said bore the hallmarks of globally inspired Islamist militants.



Ten people, including five police officers and five civilians, were also wounded in the twin blasts that were detonated five minutes apart by the two suspected attackers in the Indonesia capital late Wednesday evening, police said.



The attack was the deadliest in Indonesia since January 2016, when eight people were killed, four of them attackers, after suicide bombers and gunmen attacked the capital.



Indonesia has suffered a series of mostly low-level attacks by ISIS sympathizers in the past 17 months.

...