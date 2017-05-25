Brazil's Temer orders troops in after protesters trash ministries

Brazilian soldiers deployed Wednesday to defend government buildings in the capital Brasilia after protesters demanding the exit of President Michel Temer smashed their way into ministries and fought with riot police.



Jungmann said the army was ordered in by Temer, who is fighting for his political life after being placed under a corruption investigation.



In the lower house of Congress, the session was temporarily suspended after leftist deputies took over the speaker's podium, brandishing signs saying "Temer out".



The issue is deeply sensitive in a country that lived under military rule from 1964-1985, however, and the decision to bring soldiers into the heart of the government complex spooked even Temer's allies.



The left smells blood just over a year since Temer took over from Workers' Party president Dilma Rousseff after she was impeached for illegally manipulating government accounts. Opponents say Temer could soon be forced to resign or subjected to an impeachment trial.



The scandal follows a landslide of other corruption allegations against much of Temer's government and Congress in a huge probe known as "Operation Car Wash".

...