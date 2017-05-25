GOP health bill: 23M more uninsured; sick risk higher costs

Congress' official budget analyst is projecting that the House Republican health care bill would produce 23 million more uninsured people and costly, perhaps unaffordable coverage for the seriously ill.



The Congressional Budget Office report, issued Wednesday, also found that average premiums would fall compared with President Barack Obama's health care overhaul, a chief goal of many Republicans.



Over half of those becoming uninsured, 14 million people, would come from the bill's $834 billion in cuts over 10 years to Medicaid, which provides health coverage to poor and disabled people.



The agency estimated that about one-sixth of the population -- more than 50 million people -- live in states that would make substantial changes under the waivers.



The budget office projected that premiums in those states would be lower for healthy people than under current law because their coverage would be narrower, but did not estimate an amount.



In states not getting waivers, where it estimated half the country lives, average premiums would be about 4 percent lower in 2026 than under Obama's law, the report said.

...