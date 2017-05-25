NATO will join anti-ISIS coalition at Trump summit: Stoltenberg

NATO will join the U.S.-led coalition fighting ISIS, alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday, ahead of a summit with President Donald Trump.



"This will send a strong political message of NATO's commitment to the fight against terrorism," Stoltenberg said.



He stressed this did not involve NATO taking on a combat role in the fight against ISIS and other Islamist terror groups in Syria and Iraq.



Trump came to Brussels on his first foreign trip as president to push NATO allies to take on a more active role, having dubbed the Cold War-era alliance "obsolete" for failing to focus on the threat from Islamist terrorism.

...