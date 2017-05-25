OPEC meets to extend oil cuts for up to one year

OPEC and non-member oil producers are gearing up to extend output cuts Thursday, possibly by as long as 12 months, to help clear a global stocks overhang and prop up crude prices.



OPEC's de facto leader, Saudi Arabia, and top non-OPEC producer Russia have said cuts need to be extended to speed up market rebalancing and prevent oil prices from sliding back below $50 per barrel.



The OPEC meeting is expected to start after 0820 GMT, according to a preliminary schedule, followed by a joint gathering with non-OPEC after 1320 GMT.



OPEC has a self-imposed goal of bringing stocks down from a record high of 3 billion barrels to their five-year average of 2.7 billion.

