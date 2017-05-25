US President Trump meets EU chiefs in Brussels

U.S. President Donald Trump met the European Union's top officials Thursday in a bid to mend ties with a bloc he deeply alarmed by backing Brexit.



Trump is also meeting with European Parliament President Antonio Tajani and EU diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini.



Tusk, who coordinates common policy for the EU's 28 leaders, had until now only held a congratulatory phone call with the U.S. president in November.



On Jan. 16 -- while he was president-elect -- Trump called the EU a "vehicle for Germany," the bloc's economic powerhouse.

...