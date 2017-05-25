Venezuela says considering options to repay debts

Venezuela is considering several options to repay its debts, the oil minister said Thursday, after a deep recession and low crude prices hit output and prompted Caracas to seek funds from China and Russia.



As well as using revenues to pay foreign oil firms operating in Venezuela, Caracas needs to repay debts to China and Russia, which have together lent at least $50 billion in exchange for promised oil and fuel deliveries.



Venezuela has been seeking help from Russian oil major Rosneft to pay its debts.

...