EU's Tusk says no 'common position' on Russia with Trump

European Union president Donald Tusk said talks with U.S. President Donald Trump Thursday revealed no "common position" on Russia, a subject on which the U.S. leader faces pressure at home.



Tusk, along with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, also argued for the benefits of open trade and the Paris climate agreement that Trump is opposed to.



The meeting took place at the EU's new "Europa" headquarters in Brussels on the same day Trump attends a NATO summit, also in the Belgian capital.



As they sat for the talks, Juncker and Tusk tried to make light of the EU's complicated institutional structure to a U.S. president that has been highly critical of the bloc.

