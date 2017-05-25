France's Macron calls for stronger European security cooperation after attacks

French President Emmanuel Macron pressed Europeans to strengthen security cooperation and intelligence-sharing after a deadly attack in Manchester as he arrived in Brussels for a meeting of the NATO military alliance Thursday.



Macron will meet his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump for the first time at an informal lunch later that will immediately test his diplomatic skills, given the unpredictable nature of the U.S. leader.



The French president will also meet his Turkish and Polish counterparts and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

...