Three die in raging Siberia wildfires in Russia

Russia Thursday launched a probe into the deaths of three people in Siberian wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of homes and forced the authorities to impose a state of emergency.



Two people were found dead in the town of Kansk in Russia's Siberian Krasnoyarsk region, according to investigators in the region, who said a fire spread in the area due to hot weather and strong wind.



Russia's forest agency said over 2,000 people are working on containing 74 wildfires, mostly in Siberia and the Far East, and that the Zabaikalsky region has also declared a state of emergency.

