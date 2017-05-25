EU meets Turkey's Erdogan in bid to ease tensions

EU leaders Jean-Claude Juncker and Donald Tusk met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Thursday in an effort to rebuild ties amid tensions over Turkey's EU accession and human rights.



Tusk greeted Erdogan at EU headquarters, but neither men spoke during a brief and cordial handshake for photographers.



Relations between the bloc and Ankara soured after a failed coup attempt in July, and worsened further during the campaign for the April 16 referendum on strengthening Erdogan's powers.



In the run-up to the referendum -- which he narrowly won -- Erdogan had mooted reimposing the death penalty in Turkey, a move that would automatically end its EU bid.

...