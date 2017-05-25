Father of Manchester bomb suspect 'was in militant group'

The father of suspected Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi was once part of a Libyan militant group with alleged ties to Al-Qaeda, a Libyan security source said Thursday.



The now-disbanded LIFG was founded in 1995 by Libyans who had fought Soviet forces in Afghanistan and stayed on after their withdrawal.



LIFG members have allegedly maintained murky links with Al-Qaeda.



Al-Qaeda in 2007 announced that the LIFG had joined its ranks -- something the Libyan group later denied, saying it had no ties to international organisations.



LIFG leader Abdelhakim Belhaj was handed over to Gadhafi in 2004 by American intelligence agencies.

...