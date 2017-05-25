Obama gets rock-star welcome in Berlin, praises Merkel

Barack Obama received a rock-star welcome in Berlin as he appeared at a public debate Thursday with Chancellor Angela Merkel, whom he praised as one of his "favorite partners" during his presidency.



Despite describing the world as "a very complicated place," Obama and Merkel still found time to joke with each other and made the crowd laugh several times. The harmony and ease between the two leaders was a stark contrast to Merkel's meeting with Trump in Washington in March, when the U.S. president appeared to refuse to shake Merkel's hand in front of reporters.



Merkel, who hosted Obama at the same spot four years ago, was due to travel to Brussels later Thursday for a meeting with Trump and leader of other NATO-member states.

