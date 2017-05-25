GOP candidate for US House charged with assaulting reporter

The Republican candidate in the nationally-watched election Thursday for Montana's sole congressional seat has been charged with misdemeanor assault for allegedly grabbing a reporter by the neck and throwing him to the ground.



Voters are deciding in the special election whether Republican Greg Gianforte or Democrat Rob Quist will fill the U.S. House seat left vacant when Ryan Zinke resigned to join President Donald Trump's Cabinet as secretary of the Interior Department.



The Fox News crew watched in astonishment as, after Jacobs pressed him on the GOP health care bill, "Gianforte grabbed Jacobs by the neck with both hands and slammed him into the ground behind him," Fox News reporter Alicia Acuna wrote in an article . She added that Gianforte then began to punch Jacobs.



When Jacobs says that there won't be time, Gianforte says "Just--" and there is a crashing sound.



Jacobs then grabbed Gianforte's wrist and both fell to the ground, Scanlon said.



The 45-second recording does not contain a request from Gianforte that Jacobs lower his phone.



Jacobs told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Thursday that he never touched Gianforte.

...