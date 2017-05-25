US senator says panel could take up Russia sanctions bill this summer

Senator Bob Corker, the Republican chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said on Thursday the panel could take up a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia as soon as this summer.



Corker said he expects U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to testify to the committee within weeks about the Trump administration's policy toward Russia.



Some members of the committee, particularly Democrats angry over alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election to help Republican Donald Trump win, have been pushing to advance a new package of sanctions on Russia.

...