NATO leaders meet under intense Trump pressure on spending

President Donald Trump vowed Thursday to crack down on leaks that prompted Manchester police to withhold information from the United States about the investigation into this week's bombing.



Though the White House had sent recent signals that the United States would stay in NATO's mutual defense pact, known as Article 5, Trump made no mention of it as he stood next a monument dedicated to the only time the article had been previously invoked: during the terror attacks on September 11, 2001 .



The new French president pushed Trump on a sweeping climate agreement and even engaged in an apparent handshake stand-off.



Trump, who unlike other leaders at the summit is not planning to address reporters, did not respond to shouted questions as to whether the UK can trust the US with sensitive material.

...