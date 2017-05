(FILES) This file photo taken on May 06, 2012 shows former Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos preparing to cast his vote for Greece's general elections in a polling station in Athens. Greek former prime minister Lucas Papademos was hurt May 25 when an explosive device went off inside his car in Athens, state agency ANA reported. Other reports said Papademos, PM from 2011 to 2012, had been targeted by a letter bomb. / AFP / LOUISA GOULIAMAKI