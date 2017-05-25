House speaker calls Erdogan visit violence 'indefensible'

House Speaker Paul Ryan said Thursday that the violence against peaceful protesters by bodyguards for Turkey's president was "completely indefensible," as members of Congress pressed the Trump administration for a more forceful U.S. response.



If the Turkish government won't agree, Tillerson should revoke the diplomatic credentials of Serdar Kilic, Turkey's ambassador, and rescind visas for other unspecified Turkish government officials, according to the lawmakers, led by Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo.



Ryan is the latest senior congressional Republican to assail the actions of the Turkish security force that accompanied Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on his visit to Washington.



Sen. Lindsey Graham, in a May 18 letter with Sen. Patrick Leahy, warned the Turkish government there could be fiscal repercussions if it failed to punish the bodyguards.



The Trump administration released two members of Erdogan's detail after holding them briefly.

