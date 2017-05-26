China executes former senior police officer for murder, bribery

Chinese authorities Friday executed the former police chief of the northern region of Inner Mongolia after convicting him of murder, bribery, and possession of fire arms and explosives, state media reported.



The Taiyuan court last year found Zhao guilty of killing a 26-year-old lady surnamed Li, saying how he carried out the murder was "especially cruel", though did not give details.



He also took over two million yuan ($291,700) in bribes and illegally stored 91 detonators in his office while working as the police chief of Inner Mongolia from 2008 to 2010, according to the court.

...