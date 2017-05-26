Election campaign resumes after Manchester attack

Britain's politicians resume campaigning in earnest Friday with national security in the spotlight, as police scramble to bust a Libya-linked extremist network thought to be behind the Manchester terror attack.



Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had suspended campaigning after Monday's bombing at a Manchester pop concert, which killed 22 people, including many teenagers, and wounded dozens more.



Eight suspects are currently in detention on U.K. soil in connection with the blast, for which ISIS has claimed responsibility, while police in Libya have detained the father and brother of 22-year-old suicide bomber Salman Abedi.



Britain's terror threat assessment has been hiked to "critical", the highest level, meaning an attack is considered imminent.



The YouGov poll also found that 41 percent of respondents said that the Conservatives would handle defense and security best, compared to 18 percent who said the same of Labour.



The premier's visit to Italy has been cut short following the attack in Britain, where police are continuing their manhunt for the bomber's accomplices.

