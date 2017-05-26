G7 leaders brace for clash with Trump on trade and climate

G7 leaders meet Friday determined to put on a display of united resolve in the fight against jihadist terrorism, despite deep divisions on trade and global warming.



With May and Donald Trump among four new faces in the club of the world's major democracies, the gathering in Italy is being billed as a key test of how serious the new U.S. administration is about implementing its radical policy agenda, particularly on climate change.



Senior officials are preparing to work through the night of Friday-Saturday in a bid to bridge what appear to be irreconcilable differences over Trump's declared intention of ditching the U.S. commitment to the landmark Paris according on curbing carbon emissions.



Officials acknowledge the summit, one of the shortest in the body's history, is effectively about damage limitation against a backdrop of fears among U.S. partners that the Trump presidency, with its 'America First' rhetoric, could undermine the architecture of the post-World War II world.



For Trump, who touched down at a U.S. military airbase near the summit venue late Thursday, the talks will be the final leg of his first presidential foray overseas.

...