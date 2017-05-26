Philippines says foreigners fighting alongside ISIS-linked rebels

Indonesians and Malaysians were among foreign extremists fighting the Philippine army in Mindanao island, the Manila's solicitor-general said Friday, in a rare admission that outsiders were collaborating with domestic Islamist groups.



Malaysians and Indonesians were among six killed Thursday in battles that have raged for three days in Marawi City, where the army has been trying to flush out rebels of the ISIS-linked Maute group.



The Maute's rise is a source of concern for Mindanao native Duterte, who is familiar with Muslim separatist unrest but alarmed by the prospect of rebels helping ISIS to recruit and establish a presence in the volatile region of 22 million people.

