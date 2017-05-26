Indonesia makes arrests over Jakarta suicide attack

Indonesian authorities have arrested three suspects over a twin suicide bombing on a Jakarta bus terminal that killed three policemen and which has been claimed by ISIS, an official said Friday.



The bus station bombing was the deadliest attack in Indonesia since January 2016, when a suicide blast and gun assault claimed by ISIS in downtown Jakarta left four attackers and four civilians dead.



Yunus would not reveal how the men arrested Thursday were suspected of being involved in the attack, saying only that authorities were led to the trio by witness testimony.



Police have said they believe that ISIS is linked to the attack, but have given no further details.

