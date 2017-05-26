Last message to S.Korea ferry victim: 'Have you been rescued?'

The last messages to a victim of South Korea's Sewol ferry disaster were revealed Friday after their mobile phone was recovered from the salvaged wreck, officials said.



The vessel took hours to sink off the country's southwest coast in April 2014, killing more than 300 people in one of the country's worst maritime disasters.



The KT Tech device was among 83 mobile phones retrieved from the wreck since it was salvaged in March and taken to the port of Mokpo for investigations and to search for the remains of nine unaccounted-for victims.

...