UK police arrest 9th man in concert bombing investigation

British police investigating the Manchester Arena bombing have arrested a ninth man while continuing to search addresses associated with the bomber who killed 22 people.



Eight other men are in custody in connection with Monday's blast, with police and security agencies working to prevent further attacks. Britain's security level has been upgraded to "critical" meaning officials believe another attack may be imminent.



Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn plans to use a speech Friday to link Britain's actions overseas to the increased extremist threat at home.

