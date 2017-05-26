UK parties not giving full picture on likely tax rises: IFS

Britain's two main political parties are not giving the public the full picture about how much taxes will need to rise in order to support public services after next month's election, a leading think tank said Friday.



Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives were likely to need to raise taxes to balance the budget and maintain the quality of public services, while the opposition Labour Party's plans to raise corporate taxes would hurt the wider public, the non-partisan Institute for Fiscal Studies said.



In a sign the election could be more closely contested than has previously been thought, YouGov said Thursday that support for May's party stood at 43 percent, down 1 percentage from a week ago, while Labour was up 3 points on 38 percent.

...