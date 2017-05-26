Italy's 'Queen of Cashmere' Biagiotti dies aged 73

Italian fashion designer Laura Biagiotti, who pioneered the marketing of cashmere products in places such as China and the former Soviet Union, has died aged 73, her company said Friday.



Dubbed the "Queen of Cashmere", her company said it uses 50,000 kilograms (110,000 pounds) of the fine soft wool every year to make its clothes.



She was also one of the first to market Western collections to other parts of the world, staging fashion shows in China in 1988 and in the former Soviet Union in 1995 .



In a 2015 interview to mark her 50 years in the industry she said that fashion could play a role in changing societies.



Along with a group of other designers, such as Ottavio Missoni and Gianfranco Ferre, she helped move Italy's fashion capital from Florence to Milan.

