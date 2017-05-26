Greek police probing security failures in attack on ex-PM

Greek police Friday sought to determine how a letter bomb wounded former prime minister Lucas Papademos despite security checks that were allegedly beefed up after a wave of similar attacks in March.



The police source said the attack was "largely symbolic" given Papademos' injuries despite his proximity to the letter bomb.



Three years later the group announced its return and has since committed sporadic attacks.



Papademos also drew fire for letting members of a far-right party join his coalition government.

...