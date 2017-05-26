US says China realizes limited time to negotiate with N.Korea

China has realized it has limited time to rein in North Korea's nuclear program through negotiations and is open to further sanctions against Pyongyang, a senior U.S. State Department official said Friday.



Thornton said the United States was looking at discussing with China a new U.N. Security Council resolution on pre-negotiated measures to reduce delays in any response to further nuclear tests or other provocations from the North.



Asked about Thornton's comments, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said China supports the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula through talks and strictly implements U.N. Security Council resolutions.



Even as Washington seeks greater Chinese cooperation on North Korea, a U.S navy warship sailed within 12 nautical miles of Mischief Reef in the disputed Spratly Islands in the first such manoeuvre since President Donald Trump took office.

...