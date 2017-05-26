Ex-Philippine president Fidel Ramos slams martial law

Ex-Philippine leader and democracy hero Fidel Ramos Friday slammed President Rodrigo Duterte's threats to impose martial law, warning against inevitable abuses under military rule.



Duterte said he would impose it on the rest of the country if he felt the terrorism threat had spread, and praised martial law under dictator Ferdinand Marcos a generation ago.



Ramos, a Marcos security chief who turned to become a leading figure in the "People Power" revolution that overthrew the dictator in 1986, held a press conference Friday to speak out at length against martial law.



Ramos acknowledged his own role enforcing military rule as a paramilitary police commander when Marcos declared martial law in 1972, and the problems that created.

...