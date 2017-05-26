EU's Tusk calls on G7 to maintain Russia sanctions

European Union president Donald Tusk called Friday on G7 leaders to maintain sanctions on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine, but the White House said it did not yet "have a position" on the issue.



The EU and United States under then president Barack Obama imposed sanctions on Moscow over its 2014 annexation of Crimea and fighting in eastern Ukraine between government forces and pro-Russia rebels.



Tusk already met with Trump Thursday in Brussels, and said that while both sides did not have a "common position about Russia", they appeared to be on the same line with regards to the Ukrainian conflict.

...